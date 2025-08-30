ECOWAS president decries terrorists impact on trade as bloc seeks $2.61bn for standby force

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, has lamented that escalating terrorist activities in West Africa pose a grave danger to regional trade and integration.

This is as the bloc works to raise $2.61 billion annually to finance a 5,000-man Standby Force.

Speaking during a joint session of ECOWAS Defence and Finance Ministers in Abuja, Touray said insecurity driven by extremist groups threatens the free movement of people, goods and services, undermining the region’s economic stability.

“The activities of terrorist groups could dismantle regional trade and the movement of people, goods, and services within and across the West African region, thus reducing economic and social interaction among ECOWAS states,” he said. “In effect, terrorism in whatever form has been identified by ECOWAS leaders as a major threat to the integration effort of the body.”

Touray noted that the Sahel region, in particular, has witnessed a surge in terrorist operations due to political instability, weak governance, and protracted conflicts. He stressed that the shift from the Middle East to West Africa as a terrorism hotspot calls for urgent and sustained action.

“Faced with this reality, ECOWAS has adopted a multi-pronged approach to counter terrorism, which includes the implementation of a comprehensive strategy, operationalisation of a Standby Force, and strengthened cooperation on intelligence, training and humanitarian response,” he stated.

The regional body plans to deploy a 5,000-strong force, with an initial cost of $2.61 billion in the first year. However, the immediate phase involves mobilising 1,650 troops at an estimated cost of $481.5 million.

The Abuja meeting deliberated on financing mechanisms such as increasing the Community Levy, recovering outstanding arrears, GDP-linked contributions, budgetary allocations, blended financing and targeted partnerships. Experts also reviewed the economic implications of these measures on member states.

Touray urged governments to ensure sustainable and predictable funding. “Fighting terrorism remains our top priority. With your support and commitment, ECOWAS citizens will be protected from this menace, and our Community will continue to thrive,” he assured.

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar, echoed these concerns, warning that insecurity is jeopardising peace, governance, and economic development in the region.

“We gather at a time when our region faces complex and evolving threats of terrorism and violent extremism, transnational organised crimes, and the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government,” Abubakar said. “These challenges undermine our collective peace and security and threaten our democratic aspirations.”

He called for financing models that balance urgency with sustainability, commending ECOWAS for its proposals. “Whether through the adjustment of the Community Levy, recovery of arrears, GDP-based contributions, or targeted partnerships, each approach must support scalability, accountability and measurable outcomes,” he noted, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to the initiative.