Foreign portfolio investment on NGX hits N1.3trn in seven months
Published

49 mins ago

on

Foreign portfolio investment on NGX hits N1.3trn in seven months

Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) surged to N1.3 trillion in the first seven months of 2025, marking a sharp increase from previous years.

Data from the NGX’s latest FPI report shows the turnover dwarfed the N301.37 billion and N262.85 billion recorded in the first eight months of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The report, compiled from transactions by custodians and capital market operators, tracks the performance of foreign inflows and outflows—key indicators of investor sentiment and participation in Nigeria’s equity market.

Foreign inflows climbed to N609.73 billion between January and July 2025, more than double the N266.64 billion recorded in the same period last year. Outflows also increased to N671.56 billion, up from N331.36 billion in July 2024.

Overall, the surge in foreign participation boosted total NGX transactions to N6.01 trillion, nearly double the N3.1 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Analysts attribute the rise in inflows to relative stability in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market, which has helped strengthen the naira and improve investor confidence.

