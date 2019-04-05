Onnoghen gets soft landing, reaches agreement with govt

Walter Onnoghen has resigned as the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) with immediate effect in order to avoid further embarrassment.

Business Hallmark gathered that he turned in his resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday evening, a day after the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended that he be compulsorily retired for misconduct.

According to a reliable source, Onnoghen has reached an agreement with the federal government in order to avoid further prosecution.

It was either he resigned or got fired by the government. With this option, he would be entitled to his retirement benefits.

By virtue of section 306 of the 1999 constitution, his resignation takes immediate effect.

Section 306 says “(1) Save as otherwise provided in this section, any person who is appointed, elected or otherwise selected to any office established by this Constitution may resign from that office by writing under his hand addressed to the authority or person by whom he was appointed, elected or selected. (2) The resignation of any person from any office established by this Constitution shall take effect when the writing signifying the resignation is received by the authority or person to whom it is addressed or by any person authorised by that authority or person to receive it.”

The resignation, Business Hallmark understands, was the “best possible option” for Onnoghen under the current circumstance.

It will also save Buhari from having to get two-thirds majority of the senate to confirm Onnoghen’s retirement as stipulated in Section 292 (1) of the 1999 constitution which says a “judicial officer shall not be removed from his office or appointment before his age of retirement except in the following circumstances – (a) in the case of – (i) Chief Justice of Nigeria… by the President acting on an address supported by two-thirds majority of the Senate.”

Buhari may not be able to have the needed majority.

BH also gathered that Onnoghen’s retirement benefits in cash and kind will cost tax payers about N2.5 billion.

Part of the package for a retired chief justice is a house in Abuja with a nine-digit sum for furnishing. In addition to a severance gratuity that is 300% of his annual basic salary of N3, 363,972.50, as well as pension for life.

Just like state governors, a retired chief justice is entitled to a number of domestic staff and sundry allowances for personal upkeep.

