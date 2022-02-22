OneBank, a digital product of Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, has said it will celebrate and eulogise 250 Nigerian workers on a weekly basis through its “One Professional” initiative as a way of appreciating them for their tenacity and contribution to nation building.

Group Head of Digital Banking at Sterling Bank, Oladipo Alabede, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank recently, said Nigerian workers deserve praise for their tenacity and contributions to nation building.

According to him, “No nation can boast of tremendous progress or enjoy significant growth without a diligent, empowered and excited workforce. Over the years, Nigerian professionals have made giant strides across various industries like medicine, engineering and law, to mention but a few.”

He said the One Professional initiative by OneBank is Sterling’s way of amplifying the stories of Nigerian workers while thanking them. He explained that the initiative will give ample opportunity to Nigerian workers to share stories of how they found themselves in their chosen fields.

“These stories will help inspire younger generations to make even better decisions while learning from mistakes made and lessons shared by these astute professionals”, Alabede said.

The Group Head said Nigerian professionals will be provided with the opportunity to share inspirational stories of how they ventured into their various fields of endeavors every month throughout the year. According to him, Nigerian workers stand a chance to win cash prizes from OneBank when they go ahead to download the OneBank app on Google and Play store and open an account.

He said the mechanics of the initiative is for a worker, who is a potential customer of the bank, to create a OneBank account, select sector/profession as part of the account opening requirement and complete the account opening process. Accounts that are successfully opened with the Know Your Customer (KYC) approved will be spotted at the end of the week, he said.

He said further details on how workers can benefit from the initiative can be found on OneBank’s social media channels, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

OneBank is a leading digital bank product which empowers individuals and businesses to get world-class financial services and tools without barriers. It was launched in 2020 and has been helping customers to make smart and responsible financial decisions.

With OneBank, downloading multiple bank and finance apps has become a thing of the past as bank customers can now pay, save, invest and carry out all their favourite financial transactions on their own terms from just one application.

OneBank remains committed to ensuring that every African who owns a mobile phone can thrive financially.OneBank provides its customers with 24/7 online customer care support, free card delivery and other exciting services.