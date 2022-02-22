Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), hosted the leadership of Capital Market Solicitors Association to a Closing Gong Ceremony on Friday, 18 February 2022 as part of The Association’s activities to commemorate 20 years of impact in the Nigerian capital market.

In his opening remarks, Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA ably represented by the Acting Divisional Head, Business Support Services Division and General Counsel/ Head Legal Services Department, NGX, Mrs. Irene Robinson-Ayanwale congratuliated the CMSA delegation led by Senator Oladipo Olusoga Odujinrin MFR, Chairman, Board of Trustees, CMSA, and Chike Obianwu, Chairman, Executive Committee, CMSA, for 20 years of promoting the interest of legal practitioners specializing or dealing in capital market transactions.

She said, “We recognize the achievements of The Association in providing services for solicitors and commercial law firms through a number of initiatives including the development of a Continuing Legal Education (“CLE”) Programme for capital market solicitors geared towards developing adequate legal capacity to meet the demands of an evolving capital market.

The Exchange is pleased to have joined forces with The Association to achieve greater public benefit by raising professionalism across financial services through a wide range of market leading activities. We are very pleased to be a part of this exciting moment in the story of CMSA and assure The Association’s leadership of NGX’s continued support as a strategic business partner.”

On his part, Chairman, Board of Trustees, CMSA, Senator Oladipo Olusoga Odujinrin MFR thanked NGX and the entire capital market stakeholder community for supporting CMSA since The Association was established in 2001. CMSA was established with the aim of addressing the marginalization of solicitors in capital market operations vis-à-vis other professionals, such as accountants, dealers and brokers