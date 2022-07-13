One injured in Lagos building collapse

One person was injured when an abandoned building collapsed at Oke Arin street in Ilupeju area of Lagos state.

Nosa Okunbor, head of public affairs, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the incident occurred around 12:45am on Wednesday.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, an abandoned two Storey building collapsed to ground zero,” LASEMA said.

“Further investigation revealed that the incident occurred at about 12:45am due to aging of the structure.

“Fortunately, no loss of life. However, one adult male sustained minor injury and has been taken to hospital.

“The affected building has been condoned off in order to prevent any threat.

“Operation concluded and Cobra team heading back to base.”