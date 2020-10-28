Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved free business names’ registration for 250,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) nationwid.

The president’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad who disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday, said the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) had allotted 6,606 names to each of the 34 states, while Abuja will have 7,906, Lagos 9,084 and Kano 8,406.

The registration, he said, began on Tuesday and can be done via http://cac.gov.ng.

