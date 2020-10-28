Adebayo Obajemu

Linkage Assurance Plc on Tuesday published its third quarter earnings for the period ended 30th September, 2020.

The Insurance Company reported a Gross Premium of N6.885 billion, advancing by 28.63% when compared with the gross premium of N5.352 billion reported in the third quarter of 2019.

Profit after tax for the nine months of the company for 2020 was N1.125 billion, growing by 90.05% from N591.9 million reported in Q3’19.

Earnings per share of the firm for the period under review stands at 11 kobo in contrast to 6 kobo recorded in quarter three of 2019.

With reference to the share price of N0.44, the P.E ratio of Linkage Assurance is calculated as 3.91x with earnings yield of 25.57%.