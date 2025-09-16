Human rights lawyer, Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo, has accused the Bola Tinubu administration of applying double standards in its approach to justice, condemning the continued trial of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, while engaging notorious bandit leaders in peace negotiations.

In a statement released Tuesday via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on behalf of the Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation, the lawyer demanded Kanu’s immediate and unconditional release, arguing that it was unjust to prosecute a political agitator while offering dialogue to criminals wanted for terrorism.

“Free, Free, Free Nnamdi Kanu. FGN must end double standards and release Nnamdi Kanu immediately,” Omirhobo declared.

He cited recent reports from Katsina State where government officials and community leaders met with wanted bandit commanders, including Isiya Kwashen Garwa, Ado Alero, and Babaro, in a bid to broker peace between armed herders and farming communities.

Garwa, in particular, was declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters in 2022, with a N5 million bounty placed on his head for alleged killings, kidnappings, and other acts of terror in the North-West. Despite this, he was reportedly courted for reconciliation alongside other commanders, some of whom were seen visibly armed during the meeting.

“This development raises a fundamental question of fairness and justice,” Omirhobo said. “Why is a confirmed criminal being courted for peace, while Nnamdi Kanu—a mere political agitator, continues to languish in detention?”

The lawyer insisted that the Federal Government’s approach was “morally and legally indefensible,” stressing that Kanu’s prolonged detention undermines fairness, equity, and national healing.

Kanu has been in Department of State Services (DSS) custody since June 2021, when he was re-arrested abroad and brought back to Nigeria to face charges of terrorism, treasonable felony, and incitement. Although a 2022 Court of Appeal judgment discharged and acquitted him, the Federal Government has refused to release him, citing the gravity of the allegations.

His continued incarceration has drawn widespread criticism from civil society organisations, political leaders, and rights groups both within and outside Nigeria.

Omirhobo argued that if wanted bandits can be granted dialogue and potential freedom, the same treatment should be extended to Kanu. “There is absolutely no moral or legal basis for keeping him behind bars,” he stressed.