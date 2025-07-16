The Turkish government has raised concerns over the activities of the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), alleging that the group continues to operate in Nigeria under the guise of offering educational and healthcare services.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday night, Turkey’s Ambassador-designate to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, warned that members of the group—accused of orchestrating the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye—pose a threat to national security wherever they are found.

Poroy made the remarks during a dinner hosted by the Turkish Embassy to commemorate Türkiye’s Democracy and National Unity Day, an annual event that honours the citizens and security forces who resisted the 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Turkish government holds the Gülen movement—named after its exiled founder, Fethullah Gülen—responsible for the attempted coup that claimed over 250 lives. The group, which operates internationally under various names, has been designated a terrorist organisation by Türkiye and a number of other countries.

“They are still being captured and arrested today. The presence of such an organisation poses a threat to every country in which it operates,” Ambassador Poroy said.

“Unfortunately, the FETO terrorist organisation still maintains its activities in Nigeria, particularly in the fields of education and healthcare. We consistently inform our Nigerian friends about the nature and dangers of this organisation, and urge them to remain vigilant and cautious.”

He added that through international cooperation, Türkiye has disrupted many FETO-linked networks across the world, with numerous institutions—especially schools—being taken over by Turkish-backed foundations.

Despite this, Poroy said the group’s international influence has not been entirely dismantled.

“The fact that new investigations and arrests into the organisation continue to be launched demonstrates the need for this struggle to be pursued with unwavering determination,” he said.

“In several countries, including Nigeria, FETO continues to mask its operations under the cover of humanitarian aid, education, healthcare, and interfaith dialogue. You must not forget that behind this humanitarian appearance lies an organisation that seeks to infiltrate the political and bureaucratic institutions of host countries.”

Fethullah Gülen, an Islamic cleric who founded the movement in the 1950s, died in October 2024 at the age of 83 while living in exile in Pennsylvania, United States. While the movement—popularly known as Hizmet (Service)—claims to promote education, interfaith dialogue, and social development, Ankara insists it is a front for subversive political activities.

Türkiye has in recent years intensified a global crackdown on the group, seizing or freezing assets and shutting down schools, universities, foundations, and businesses associated with it.

Several organisations and countries, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Pakistan, and Northern Cyprus, have designated FETO as a terrorist group in solidarity with Türkiye’s position.

The Gülen movement, however, continues to deny involvement in terrorism or the 2016 coup.