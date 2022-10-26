Olisa Metuh quits PDP membership

Former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, has resigned his membership of the party.

Metuh in a letter addressed to Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the PDP, said he will no longer be involved in partisan politics.

He also said his decision is to enable him contribute to good governance.

“During my three weeks trip for medical and personal reasons, I came to the realisation that I can no longer play partisan politics in Nigeria,” he said.

“The reason for this decision is that from my experience and the nature of politics and development in Nigeria, I believe that I will contribute more to democracy and good governance in Nigeria by being non-partisan.

“Being non-partisan gives me the status to work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people without the hinderance of partisanship.

“In that regard, I write respectfully, to formally inform you of my resignation from the PDP and cessation of partisan politics.

“I have duly enjoyed my membership of the PDP and remain proud of being the longest elected member of the National Executive Committee, one who won election to serve in several national positions at six consecutive National Conventions of the Party. I will cherish the values and ideals learnt from the founding fathers at the inception of our nascent democracy.

“Any future participation in politics will only be limited to non-partisan involvements in areas of sustaining and deepening democracy and governance in Nigerian and at the global level.

“I pray you continue to insist on issue-based engagement in our political space as the country cannot afford the bitterness and divisions that may arise otherwise.

“In line with the constitution of the PDP, I have forwarded a copy of my resignation to my ward chairman. May God bless us all.”