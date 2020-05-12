OBINNA EZUGWU

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) has announced with deep regret, the passing away of its Managing Partner, Mrs. Bisi Akodu.

Bisi, according to a statement from the law firm, passed away in the early hours of Sunday 10th May 2020 at the age of 66. Bisi joined the Board of Partners at OAL in 2009 and became Managing Partner in 2019.

Dr. Olisa Agbakoba SAN, Senior Partner at OAL, mourning her passing said, “All of us at OAL are deeply saddened by the loss of our long-time colleague, mentor and friend and our thoughts and prayers are with her beloved family at this time. Bisi worked tirelessly throughout her years at OAL and contributed immensely to the growth and success of the firm. Her extraordinary leadership qualities will be missed by everyone at OAL”

Bisi had over 40 years’ experience in Corporate commercial practice and was well versed in mergers and acquisitions, share and asset sales, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures and private equity transactions. She worked on many interesting commercial transactions in the capital market and led teams which advised on key mergers and acquisitions in the banking and insurance sectors. As an advocate of change, she wrote on new financing models and engaged the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on establishing a crowdfunding framework in Nigeria; and advised the Lagos State Government on the implementation of the Child’s Rights Law in the State. Bisi facilitated several training sessions for Judges of the Federal High Court and Justices of the Court of Appeal, on the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act. She also served as a Member of the Financial System Strategy Vision 20-20, a Central Bank of Nigeria initiative to establish an International Financial Centre in Nigeria

She was a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, a Fellow and Council member of the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN), a Member of the Capital Markets Solicitors Association of Nigeria, and a Member of the Commercial Law and Taxation Committee of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She was also a member of several international law groups, including Worldlink for Law, Interlegal and INSOL.

Her amiable, calm and motherly presence would be sorely missed at OAL.