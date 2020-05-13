... describes Him As a visionary man

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A chieftain of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state and the erstwhile National Secretary of the party, Prof Wale Oladipo has congratulated Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

Prof. Oladiipo in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday, extoled the doggedness and brilliancy of member of the 6th National Assembly in all facets of life.

Oladipo described Senator Ademola Adeleke as a man of destiny and honour whose intellectual capability can not be quantified.

He said, “Senator Ademola Adeleke is in the vanguard of an egalitarian society and he continues to make hope of a people alive. This is why for his army of followers, all we daily say and sing like a song, is that victory is coming some day soon. And we will never stopping to echo “On the March Again” like it was sang in the days of Bashorun MKO Abiola”

“On this day, I join millions of Nigerians, especially members of our party, the PDP in congratulating and celebrating our own Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke”.

He also described the birthday boy as a pragmatic leader, Oladipo and one individual that has weathered the storm in difficult circumstances and has come out stronger and has remained ever determined to ensure the continuous unity and harmony among members of the largest party in Africa, PDP.

According to the Ife born politician, the life of Senator Ademola Adeleke, “has been that of struggle for the improvement of society, especially of the living conditions of the common people both in Osun state and Nigeria as a whole. This is clearly evident in his glittering records”.

According to Oladipo; “This is wishing our man, Senator Ademola Adeleke a happy birthday. You have proven over the years to be reliable, honest, humble and very resourceful”.