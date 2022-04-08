Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja federal high court federal high court has struck out 8 of the 15 count charge brought by the federal government against the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Nyako in her ruling, Friday on the validity of the charges, held that in this instant, preliminary objection application on counts 6,7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 have not disclosed any offense by the defendant, while Count 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15 shows some allegations.

According to her, the trial of the defendant shall proceed on the those counts.

Justice Nyako noted that rendition for the purpose of criminal investigation is allowed. In the instant case, there is bench warrant on the defendant, suffice it say, he is a fugitive before the court.

The court also held that the issue of proscription of IPOB, the case is still on appeal, the order proscribing the organization is still subsisting until it is vacated