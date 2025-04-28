Osun Executive Council Members Dismiss Defection Rumours, Reaffirm Loyalty to Gov Adeleke

Members of the Osun State Executive Council have dismissed rumours of their alleged defection, asserting that their loyalty to Governor Ademola Adeleke remains unwavering and absolute.

The cabinet members — comprising Commissioners and Special Advisers with cabinet rank — made the declaration at a press conference held at the Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment, Abere, on Monday.

Addressing journalists, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Secretary of the Commissioners’ Forum, Barr. Dosu Babatunde, emphasized that the council’s support for Governor Adeleke is total and unshakeable.

Hon. Babatunde said no amount of political propaganda or opposition gimmicks from the All Progressives Congress (APC) could weaken their commitment to the governor’s administration or its mission to move Osun State forward.

“The members of the Executive Council are firmly resolved to stand solidly like a rock of Gibraltar behind Governor Adeleke in his relentless quest to take Osun to greater heights,” Babatunde declared.

He further pledged the council members’ continued loyalty to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the leadership of Hon. Sunday Bisi, stressing that opposition efforts to destabilize the government would fail.

“We are using this opportunity to affirm and reaffirm our love and unshakable solidarity with Governor Adeleke and his administration.

“We have read and heard, with great consternation, mischievous insinuations from certain political quarters, particularly the opposition, about an alleged looming mass defection of Executive Council members to another political party,” Babatunde said.

Describing the rumours as a “political fallacy taken to the extreme,” he dismissed them as the handiwork of “disgruntled elements” desperate to destabilize the state’s governance.

“No amount of political gerrymandering by the opposition will cause us to destroy the house (PDP) that we fought tooth and nail to build,” he added.

The Executive Council members expressed confidence that Governor Adeleke would secure re-election in 2026, asserting that the people of Osun would once again entrust him with the mandate to continue his developmental strides.