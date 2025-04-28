Senator Natasha Taunts Akpabio with Scathing ‘Erection’ Apology

Suspended Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), has reignited controversy within Nigeria’s National Assembly by issuing a blistering, sarcastic apology to Senate President Godswill Akpabio — sharply exposing deep-seated gender tensions and political power struggles.

In a letter laced with irony, Akpoti-Uduaghan mockingly apologized for the “grievous crime” of maintaining her dignity in the Senate President’s presence. With cutting wit, she criticized the culture of entitlement she claims pervades the legislature.

“How remiss of me not to understand that my refusal to indulge your… ‘requests’ was not merely a personal choice but a constitutional violation of certain men’s entitlement,” she wrote.

Driving her point home, she added: “Please find it in your magnanimous heart — somewhere buried deep beneath layers of entitlement — to forgive this stubborn woman who mistakenly believed her seat in the Senate was earned through elections, not erections.”

In her letter, Akpoti-Uduaghan stated:

“It is with the deepest sarcasm and utmost theatrical regret that I tender this apology for the grievous crime of possessing dignity and self-respect in your most exalted presence.

I have reflected extensively on my unforgivable failure to recognize that legislative success in certain quarters is apparently not earned through merit, but through the ancient art of compliance — of the very personal kind.

How remiss of me not to understand that my refusal to indulge your… ‘requests’ was not merely a personal choice but a constitutional violation of the unwritten laws of certain men’s entitlement.

Truly, I must apologize for prioritizing competence over capitulation, vision over vanity, and the people’s mandate over private dinners behind closed doors.

I now realize the catastrophic consequences of my actions: legislation delayed, tempers flared, and the tragic bruising of egos so large they require their own postcodes.

For this disruption to the natural order of ‘quid pro quo,’ I bow my head in fictional shame.

Please find it in your magnanimous heart — somewhere buried deep beneath layers of entitlement — to forgive this stubborn woman who mistakenly believed that her seat in the Senate was earned through elections, not erections.

I remain,

Yours in eternal resistance,

Senator Natasha H. Akpoti-Uduaghan

Unafraid, Unbought, and Unbroken.”

A Long-Running Feud

The rift between Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio dates back to July 2024, when Akpabio, during a heated plenary session, infamously rebuked her attempt to speak without recognition, remarking, “We are not in a nightclub.” The comment drew widespread condemnation as sexist and disrespectful.

Although Akpabio later claimed his words were misunderstood and issued a public statement affirming respect for women, tensions only escalated. In February 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan formally accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, citing inappropriate comments and advances. Her petition was, however, dismissed on procedural grounds.

Her suspension from the Senate for six months — over allegations unrelated to her claims against Akpabio — was widely viewed as retaliatory. The decision sparked nationwide protests under the rallying cry “We Are All Natasha,” led by women’s rights groups and civil society organizations demanding an end to gender-based discrimination in Nigerian politics.

While some groups, such as the Kogi Patriotic Consultative Assembly, urged her to apologize and move forward, many Nigerians celebrated her defiance, seeing her as a symbol of resistance against entrenched patriarchal norms.

Akpabio’s Response

Senate President Akpabio has consistently denied all allegations, labeling Akpoti-Uduaghan’s accusations as “baseless” and “malicious.” He has also threatened legal action against her for defamation and character assassination.

Despite the mounting political fallout, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s latest letter has further cemented her image as a bold and fearless advocate challenging Nigeria’s political establishment — one unafraid to confront what she describes as the toxic mix of sexism, entitlement, and abuse of power.