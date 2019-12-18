Okorocha attacks Nation Newspaper over report of Senator Uwajumogu’s death

Former Imo State governor, now senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has berated the Nation Newspaper for reporting that he confirmed the death Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, the Imo North senator who slumped and died in Abuja on Wednesday.

Uwajumogu, aged 51, slumped in the toilet while taking his bath on Wednesday and was rushed to a private hospital in Apo, Abuja where he was pronounced dead.

The Nation had in reporting the news quoted Okorocha as having confirmed the death.

“Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha confirmed the death of Uwajumogu to reporters at the Senate on Wednesday.” the Nation wrote.

However, an apparently angry Okorocha took to his twitter handle, @realRochas to deny speaking to anyone about the death and demanded that the newspaper takes down the report.

“This is very absurd as I did not speak to anyone to confirm this news,” Okorocha said. “This kind of journalism is totally unacceptable. We must strive to do better.”

Okorocha stated further: “I am utterly shocked that a platform like The Nation Newspaper would go to extent of putting my name behind such falsehood in the bid to break news.

“Let me reiterate that I didn’t speak to journalists regarding the news making rounds about the passing of Senator Ben Uwajumogu

“I demand that @TheNationNews take down this news piece as it is false and completely misleading. One would expect better from such a platform.”