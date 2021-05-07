Adebayo Obajemu

Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc has announced that a final dividend of N7 per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 13th May, 2021.

The Register of shareholders will be closed on Friday, 14th May, 2021.

Dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders on the 26th of May 2021 whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 13th May, 2021