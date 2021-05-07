Adebayo Obajemu

FCMB Group Plc has announced the appointment of Ms. Muibat I. Ijaiya to its Board as an Independent Non – Executive Director, following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Muibat Ijaiya is a Strategy Development and Execution expert focused on measurable transformation and impact. She has 19 years consulting and advisory experience, working with clients across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, to provide expert-led solutions that support private and public sector organisations to develop and actively implement their strategies to achieve measurable change, transformation and/or improved performance.

She holds a BSc Mathematics & Education from the University of Surrey and a Warwick Business School MSc. Management Science and Operational Research certificate. She also obtained an MBA from the University of Manchester.

Muibat Ijaiya is a partner at Strategy Management Partners, a professional services organisation focused on helping private and public organisations around the world to clarify, develop, align and execute their strategies. Prior to this, she was a director with Palladium Group Inc (United Kingdom & Middle East) and previously worked directly with Drs. Kaplan & Norton, the co-creators of the Strategy Focused Organisation and Balanced Scorecard concepts. Other advisory experience was in Corporate Finance with Ernst and Young (UK) focused on Transaction Advisory Solutions, Restructuring, Turnaround and Commercial Due Diligence. She also worked with Robson Rhodes RSM Business Consulting (EMEA) focused on Transformation and Change Management.

Muibat continues to work in advancing the science of strategy execution, particularly for organisations in complex industries and public institutions focused on transforming key sectors, and the Board is assured that her wealth of experience