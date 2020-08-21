The Nigerian equity market sustained positive momentum for the four consecutive trading days on Friday, driven by gains from some bellwether stocks like NB, OANDO and 18 others.

The All-Share Index rose 17.27 points, representing 0.07 per cent growth to close at 25,221.87, the market capitalisation gained N9 billion, representing 0.07 per cent rise to close at N13.158 trillion against N13.149 trillion on Thursday, as the year-to-date loss moderated to -6.04 per cent

Investors exchanged 158.62 million shares worth N1.75 billion exchanged in 3,194 deals with Zenith Bank being the most active as it sold 19.08 million shares worth N321.99 million.

FBN Holdings followed with 17.89 million shares valued at N89.45 million, while GT Bank traded 16.15 million shares worth N408.79 million, Nigerian Breweries accounted for 9.13 million shares valued at N327.44 million, while Chams sold 8.73 million shares worth N1.78 million.

Nigeria Breweries led 19 other gainers, adding N1 to close at N36; International Breweries garnered 30k to close at N3.60, while Unilever improved by 20k to close at N13.95.

On the other hand, Okomu Oil topped the 12 laggards’ chart shedding N1 to close at N79; Presco trailed with a loss of 50k to close at N51, while UACN lost 35k to close at N5.50.