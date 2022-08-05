Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has said PC Okoi Liyomo, a policeman caught flogging a man with cutlass in Cross River State will face trial.

Liyomo met the IGP in Abuja on Thursday and will face trial over the incident.

Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said, “PC Okoi Liyomo, the policemen who was caught in the viral video flogging one man with a cutlass in Cross Rivers State has been brought to the Force Headquarters Abuja. He met wit the IGP today. The IGP has ordered for his tria. I await the outcome of the trial.

“We will update u asap. We still reiterate our commitment to sanitising the NPF, no room for nonsense, as we will not condone any act of lawlessness, unprofessionalism, corruption, harassment and incivility.”