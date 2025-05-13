Ogun Unfold Plans to Transform Tourism Landscape to a World-Class Hub

The Ogun State Government, through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has unveiled plans to transform the state’s tourism landscape into a world-class hub.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Sesan Fagbayi, revealed this during an inspection of ongoing renovations at the Olumo Rock Tourist Complex. He stated that the facelift was part of broader efforts to reposition the tourism sector in the state.

He further explained that the initiatives being implemented include the introduction of an e-ticketing system, enhanced security measures involving law enforcement agencies, and the integration of nearby historical sites to enrich the visitor experience.

Hon. Fagbayi noted that the initiative aligns with regional tourism development strategies, with a focus on modernization, historical preservation, and the creation of a memorable visitor experience.

The commissioner disclosed that Olumo Rock received 109,000 visitors in 2024, while 39,000 tourists had already been recorded between January and March 2025. He expressed optimism that the ongoing renovations would significantly boost those numbers.

He highlighted some of the renovations, including the removal of outdated infrastructure such as existing toilets and elevators, as well as the introduction of a new gallery, gazebos, e-ticketing booths, and a modernized kitchen. He added that the project also includes a comprehensive environmental enhancement, all aimed at creating a more attractive, modern tourist destination with greater revenue potential.

In a related development, Hon. Fagbayi was presented with an award for his outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the tourism sector. The award was conferred by a team from City Herald Magazine in Abeokuta.

While expressing appreciation to the City Herald team for the recognition and their support in promoting tourism, Hon. Fagbayi also lauded the current administration’s commitment to developing the tourism sector to its full potential.