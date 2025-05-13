UK Bans Overseas Social Care Recruitment in Sweeping Immigration Reform

In a landmark shift in immigration policy, the United Kingdom has officially banned overseas recruitment for social care roles, signalling a broader clampdown on what it terms “low-skilled migration.”

The drastic policy change was unveiled on Monday in an 82-page Immigration White Paper titled “Restoring Control over the Immigration System,” described as the most significant overhaul of the UK’s immigration framework in decades.

According to the document, the social care visa route will be closed to new international applicants. The UK Home Office said the pathway had been “exploited and overused in ways that damage public confidence and do not support long-term workforce sustainability.”

“This marks a clear departure from dependence on low-wage foreign labour in the health and social care sectors,” the paper stated. “We will instead support long-term workforce planning and training within the UK.”

Tightening the Definition of Skilled Work

The government is introducing a raft of measures to redefine and restrict access to the UK labour market. This includes raising thresholds for salary, qualifications, and English proficiency across nearly all visa categories.

“We are tightening the definition of skilled work — skilled must mean skilled,” the document asserted. “Jobs that fail to meet the new criteria will no longer qualify for visas, regardless of the sector.”

One of the most controversial changes is the abolition of the Immigration Salary List — a mechanism that previously allowed employers to offer lower wages for certain roles deemed essential.

“This list has enabled the undercutting of UK wages,” the Home Office said. “Its removal is a step toward ensuring that migration uplifts the labour market rather than depresses it.”

Advertisement

Employers Must Prioritize Local Talent

Under the new system, employers will face stricter requirements to prove they have exhausted local recruitment efforts before hiring from abroad.

“No employer should default to migration as the first option,” the statement said. “We are rebalancing the system to reward investment in domestic training, not reliance on overseas workers.”

Political Commitment to Cutting Numbers

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the reforms as “a bold, necessary reset” aimed at reducing record-level net migration, which has reportedly quadrupled between 2019 and 2023.

“We are acting decisively to bring immigration numbers down and to restore public confidence in our system,” Cooper said. “This is about ending the perception that immigration is a substitute for proper skills planning.”

The announcement has already sparked mixed reactions, with critics warning of potential labour shortages in vital care sectors. However, the government maintains that the reforms are essential to ensure a sustainable and self-reliant workforce in the long term.