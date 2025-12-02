Connect with us

Nation

Troops rescue six abducted worshippers in Kogi
Advertisement

Nation

Gov Alex Otti's advance team attacked by unknown gunmen in Imo

Nation

Northern govs push for 6-month mining ban, warn illegal sites fuel banditry

Nation

SAGAMU LG chairman launches commencement of 2.4km Ajegunle–Araromi Road construction

Nation

Ogun restates commitment to farmers–herders peaceful coexistence at stakeholders' security meeting

Nation

Nigerian Army arrests Colonel Audu Achigili for complaining over stalled promotion to brigadier general

Nation

‘A National Embarrassment’: Joe Keshi slams Tinubu’s ambassadorial picks

Nation

University Don Urges Kindness as Key to Societal Development; Arapasopo Becomes Osun Esteem Lions Club President

Nation

Akinleye Felicitates With Osun SSG Igbalaye on Birthday Anniversary

Nation

Olaoluwa Salutes Osun SSG Igbalaye on Birthday Anniversary

Nation

Troops rescue six abducted worshippers in Kogi

Published

45 minutes ago

on

Troops rescue six abducted worshippers in Kogi

Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have rescued six kidnapping victims during a coordinated clearance operation in the Ejiba and Saminaka forests of Yagba East Local Government Area, Kogi State.

The rescue operation, conducted with air support from a Nigeria Police helicopter, was part of intensified efforts to root out bandits responsible for recent attacks in the area.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Lokoja, the Brigade’s spokesperson, Lt. Hassan Abdullahi, said the victims were freed after sustained military pressure forced the kidnappers to abandon them.

“Five of the rescued individuals have been reunited with their families in Egbe and Ejiba communities, while the sixth victim is receiving medical attention,” Abdullahi stated.

He assured residents that troops would continue to maintain an aggressive presence across the forests, dismantle criminal hideouts, and deny bandits operational space.

The rescue followed Sunday’s attack on a Cherubim and Seraphim church in Ejiba, where bandits abducted the pastor and several worshippers during service. Authorities say efforts to track down the perpetrators remain ongoing.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *