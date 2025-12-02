Troops rescue six abducted worshippers in Kogi

Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have rescued six kidnapping victims during a coordinated clearance operation in the Ejiba and Saminaka forests of Yagba East Local Government Area, Kogi State.

The rescue operation, conducted with air support from a Nigeria Police helicopter, was part of intensified efforts to root out bandits responsible for recent attacks in the area.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Lokoja, the Brigade’s spokesperson, Lt. Hassan Abdullahi, said the victims were freed after sustained military pressure forced the kidnappers to abandon them.

“Five of the rescued individuals have been reunited with their families in Egbe and Ejiba communities, while the sixth victim is receiving medical attention,” Abdullahi stated.

He assured residents that troops would continue to maintain an aggressive presence across the forests, dismantle criminal hideouts, and deny bandits operational space.

The rescue followed Sunday’s attack on a Cherubim and Seraphim church in Ejiba, where bandits abducted the pastor and several worshippers during service. Authorities say efforts to track down the perpetrators remain ongoing.