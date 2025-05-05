Ogun to create alternative roads within Ijebu-Ode–Mojoda tollgate area to enhance economic activities

Ogun State Government has promised residents of communities along the Ijebu-Ode–Mojoda tollgate axis that it will open alternative routes to enhance economic activities and improve general well-being.

The Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Dapo Okubadejo, gave the assurance while chairing a stakeholders’ meeting on the tollgate development plan in Ijebu-Ode. He explained that the alternative routes would serve local communities in and around Isiwo, Itamapako, Oke-Ako, and other environs, adding that the toll bypass would be upgraded for easier mobility.

He noted that rehabilitated roads would reduce travel time through the tollgate and lessen the cost burden on local commuters.

Okubadejo also affirmed that the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun had granted waivers to motorcycle and tricycle users operating along the Ijebu-Ode–Mojoda corridor, in fulfillment of campaign promises aimed at cushioning the effects of economic hardship in the state.

He appealed to all stakeholders to continue supporting the government’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy through regular engagement in infrastructure development and policy implementation.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo, emphasized the economic importance of the road, adding that proper maintenance and preservation would spur increased commercial activity along the corridor.

In his remarks, Director-General of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Office, Mr. Dapo Oduwole, reiterated the government’s commitment to the project. He said the road has played a major role in repositioning the state as an industrial hub while unlocking economic benefits for local communities.

He added that the project was being executed through a PPP model, noting that tolling was necessary for private partners to recoup their investment, as the government alone could not have shouldered the financial responsibility.

Responding on behalf of traditional institutions, the Aladeken of Oke-Ako, Oba Joshua Osunsami, commended the state government for the road project, describing it as a major relief for affected communities. He, however, appealed for a review of the toll fees at the Ijebu-Ode–Mojoda gate and requested the creation of turning points for certain communities before the toll plaza to mitigate economic pressure.

Advertisement

Other dignitaries at the meeting included the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, AIG Olusola Subair (rtd); Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, Tpl. Tunji Odulami; Chairman of Odogbolu Local Government, Dr. Oyetola Diya; and Permanent Secretaries Mrs. Ronke Tokunbo-Peters (Transportation), Engr. Lateef Yusuf (Works), and Mr. Adesina Towolawi (Finance), among others.