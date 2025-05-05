Babcock University Debunks Claims of Missing Student, Accuses Mother of Social Media Sensationalism

Babcock University has debunked reports circulating on social media regarding a student, Oladipupo Siwajuola, who was alleged to have gone missing from the institution, accusing the student’s mother of misleading the public and obstructing due process.

In an official statement signed by Dr. Joshua Suleiman, Director of Communication and Public Relations, the university clarified that Oladipupo, a JUPEB (Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board) student, left the school premises without authorization and failed to follow required clearance procedures.

The statement noted that contrary to insinuations made by his mother on social media, Oladipupo was neither abducted nor endangered while on campus. Instead, he was said to have deliberately exited the university without informing school authorities, prompting the institution to immediately begin a search in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), other security agencies, students’ bodies, and concerned citizens.

“We are pleased to inform the public that reliable sources suggest Oladipupo has returned to his mother from his hiding place in Akute, Ogun State,” the statement read. However, the university added that it had yet to receive official confirmation from either the police or the student’s family.

Babcock University condemned the student’s mother for what it described as a “reckless and irresponsible” use of social media to cast aspersions on the institution, incite public sympathy, and create unrest, even while the university was actively involved in efforts to locate her son.

According to the university, Oladipupo had exhibited troubling behaviour prior to his disappearance. His roommates had expressed concerns to his mother about his conduct, including the use of “fetish-looking” items such as black soap and local sponge, alleged gambling, and accumulating debts. Despite their warnings, the student’s mother reportedly pleaded with them not to report him to school authorities to avoid disciplinary action.

Further findings revealed that Oladipupo had sold his phone, misled his mother about its whereabouts, and gave his friend, identified as Lampard Sowemimo, access to his banking app for continued communication. The student later left campus wearing a hoodie and carrying a backpack, shortly after threatening one of his roommates who had reported his behaviour to his mother.

The university emphasized that its duty of care is not absolute, explaining that while it maintains a secure environment for its over 13,000 residential students, the institution cannot act as a “nursery” and expects students—who are young adults—to take personal responsibility for their actions.

In line with its policies, the university confirmed that Oladipupo will face the Student Disciplinary Committee for the alleged misconducts, and any other student or staff member implicated in the ongoing investigation will also be summoned.

Advertisement

While reaffirming its commitment to student welfare, the university said it reserved the right to seek legal redress against defamatory statements that damage its reputation.

“We encourage parents and guardians to partner with us responsibly, respecting institutional processes rather than resorting to public misrepresentation,” the statement concluded.

Babcock University, a faith-based institution, has reiterated its dedication to upholding the highest standards of academic excellence, student character development, and institutional accountability.