Gov. Otti applauds Abia workers for embracing new work ethics

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has commended the state’s workers for embracing the work ethics and values of the “New Abia.” Speaking during the 2024 International Workers’ Day celebration held at the Umuahia Township Stadium, the governor praised civil servants for their renewed commitment to duty and assured them of his administration’s continued support.

Addressing the workers under the theme “Partnership for Transformation”, Governor Otti lauded what he described as a progressive shift in workplace culture. “The ‘9 am to 5 pm’ mentality is gradually giving way,” he said. “In the New Abia, workers stay until tasks are completed, not just when the clock strikes five. You go home because you’ve delivered results—not just because it’s closing time.”

Reaffirming his commitment to workers’ welfare, the governor emphasized that the civil service has seen a marked turnaround in the past 23 months—from neglect to priority status. “We have stayed true to our campaign promise of regular and prompt payment of workers’ entitlements, including pensions for our retired heroes.”

Otti also highlighted that Abia was among the first states to implement the new national minimum wage. “We are not only paying the new N70,000 minimum wage; we are doing so promptly and consistently,” he declared.

Beyond wages, the governor said his administration has approved higher salary structures for workers in critical development sectors. Just this week, he announced a new compensation package for state health workers, bringing them in line with their federal counterparts.

Otti revealed that the state has invested significantly in improving work environments. Major upgrades have been made to the Nnamdi Azikiwe and Workers’ Secretariats in Umuahia, including the restoration of power and water supply. He noted that other government buildings, such as the Civil Service Commission’s new complex and the completed JAAC Building, now offer improved working conditions.

“Personnel at the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Press Office, and Government House Clinic will soon operate from brand-new complexes,” he added. “These facilities will be equipped with independent energy sources, water supply, and reliable high-speed internet—part of our broader vision for a 21st-century civil service.”

Governor Otti disclosed that over N30 billion has already been committed to clearing arrears owed to workers and retirees, with further payments ongoing. He also revealed that his administration is engaging with workers dismissed under the previous government based on their place of origin.

On healthcare, the governor said about 20,000 workers have been enrolled in the state’s newly launched formal sector health insurance scheme, which prioritizes civil servants.

He pledged to give due consideration to requests presented by Labour leaders and thanked workers for their support, promising that his administration would not relent in its reform efforts.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Abia State Council, Comrade Okoro Ogbonnaya, delivered a joint address on behalf of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). He praised the governor for his achievements and commitment to workers’ welfare. The theme of the year, “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” was described as timely and relevant.

Comrade Ogbonnaya also used the opportunity to raise concerns, including issues related to the contributory pension scheme, arbitrary taxation on workers’ salaries, and the absence of a Labour House in Abia State.