Ogun sets up LG committees on food, nutrition

The Ogun State Government has inaugurated Local Government Committees on Food and Nutrition (LGCFN) across the 20 local government areas as part of efforts to improve the welfare and well-being of residents, particularly at the grassroots.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Dada—who also chairs the State Committee on Food and Nutrition (SCFN)—made the call during the inauguration in Abeokuta. She urged all LG vice chairmen and nutrition focal persons (NFPs) to immediately set up functional food and nutrition committees in their various councils.

Mrs. Dada noted that the present administration prioritises nutrition at both state and local levels to ensure a healthy population. “The state’s commitment to food and nutrition is anchored on its strategic development pillars and aligned with the national Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” she said.

She added that the multi-sectoral approach to tackling malnutrition was critical, given its complex and far-reaching implications.

Director of Community and Family Health Services, Mr. Olugbenga Idowu, called on the vice chairmen and NFPs to provide timely feedback to their respective council chairmen, stressing that effective implementation would bring tangible benefits to residents and elevate the standing of local governments nationally.

In separate remarks, the vice chairmen of Ijebu North-East, Ado-Odo/Ota, Ogun Waterside, and Ijebu East LGAs expressed their commitment to the initiative, assuring that their committees would work closely with local council leadership to deliver results.