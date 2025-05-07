The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday closed higher as the All Share Index rose by 1.56% to settle at 108,361.10 points from the previous close of 106,698.50 points.

The Market Capitalisation was up by 1.56% to close at N68.105 trillion from the previous close of N106.698 trillion, thereby gaining N1.045 trillion.

An aggregate of 475 million units of shares were traded in 17,575 deals, valued at N13.9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 42 equities appreciated in their share prices against 25 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Ecobank, NESTLE and NNFM led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N25.85, N1,210.00 and N82.50. Respectively.

BETAGLASS, AUSTINLAZ and Academy Press among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.98%, 9.94% and 9.76% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Guinea Insurance led price decliners’ table as it shed 8.70% of its share price to close at N0.63 from the previous close of N0.69.

Advertisement

DAAR COMMUNICATION and VFDGROUP among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 6.78% and 6.59% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 104 million units of its shares in 967 deals, valued at about N2.2 billion.

GTCO traded about 38 million units of its shares in 608 deals, valued at N2.4 billion.

UBA traded about 31 million units of its shares in 1004 deals, valued at about N1 billion.