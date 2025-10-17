‘You’re a Man of Purpose,’ Adeleke Salutes Dr. B. T. Salami at 65

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has felicitated the Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties and Regional Integration, Dr. Basiru Tokunbo Salami, on the occasion of his 65th birthday, describing him as a man of purpose and unwavering commitment to excellence.

In a congratulatory message issued and signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, Governor Adeleke commended Dr. Salami’s long record of dedicated service, noting that his contributions have uplifted communities and transformed lives across the state.

He lauded the Commissioner’s steadfast pursuit of a prosperous Osun, reflected in the bold and remarkable infrastructural strides he has supervised, and described him as a man of impeccable character whose devotion and expertise remain invaluable to the success of his administration.

“A hearty cheers to my dear friend, Dr. Basiru Tokunbo Salami, on the occasion of his 65th birthday,” Governor Adeleke said. “Dr. Salami embodies selflessness, and in his over six decades on earth, he has proven to be an incredible gift of nature through his exemplary life of service.”

“Dr. Salami represents the immense value that comes with dedication. I am honoured to benefit from his honesty, hard work, and commitment to success. I am equally thankful for his sustained efforts toward the realisation of our shared vision of transforming Osun State and improving the lives of our people.”

Governor Adeleke prayed to Almighty Allah to grant Dr. Salami many more years in good health, happiness, and fulfilment, expressing hope that he will continue to offer his best in service to humanity and the advancement of society.