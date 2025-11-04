Connect with us

JAMB to block multiple admissions, mandates student status declaration for 2026 UTME
Published

12 minutes ago

on

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that all candidates registering for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) must now declare their current admission status as part of a new anti-fraud policy.

The directive, contained in the latest edition of the JAMB Bulletin, makes it compulsory for every applicant to indicate whether they are already students of any tertiary institution before completing registration.

According to JAMB, the move follows disturbing findings from its 2025 UTME infraction report, which revealed that over 90 per cent of candidates caught in various forms of malpractice were already undergraduates.

The board said such students often attempt to re-enter the system through illegal means, including impersonation and manipulation of results.

“Starting with the 2026 UTME, all candidates must make a clear declaration of their current admission status,” JAMB stated. “Any false declaration will attract severe sanctions.”

JAMB listed possible sanctions to include withdrawal of previous admission, cancellation of ongoing registration, and criminal prosecution.

It stressed that the new measure is designed to protect the integrity of the examination and restore confidence in the nation’s admission process.

“This serves as early notice to prospective candidates and the general public that JAMB will no longer tolerate any attempt to undermine the admission process,” the bulletin warned.

The board further clarified that the UTME is meant strictly for fresh admission seekers, not students already enrolled in higher institutions, urging compliance to avoid disqualification.

