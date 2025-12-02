Nigerian Army arrests Colonel Audu Achigili for complaining over stalled promotion to brigadier general

The Nigerian Army has reportedly taken into custody Colonel Audu Ogli Achigili, who had previously pointed accusing fingers at senior military officials for blocking his promotion to Brigadier General despite his decades of service on multiple frontlines and international deployments.

The senior military officer was arrested by soldiers at his residence on Monday morning.

On Sunday, Colonel Achigili, who has served in various command positions across Nigeria and abroad, said he was “angry” and deeply pained that the Army Council’s approval of his promotion in 2023 had not been implemented due to what he described as a deliberate plot influenced by a local land dispute in his home community.

However, on Monday morning, soldiers stormed Col. Achigili’s home to drag him into a waiting vehicle in the presence of his family.

Recounting his service record, on Sunday, Col. Achigili said he had commanded several formations, including 82 Records Office in Abakaliki for three years, 73 Battalion in Kano, and Nigerian Battalion 38 (NIBATT 38) under the United Nations Mission in Liberia in 2017.

“I commanded Sector 3 Garrison in the North East Operation Hardin Kai for two years and fought ferociously to protect the people. I participated in Operation Harmony (IV) Bakassi Peninsula (1998- 2000). I served in the African Union Mission in Darfur (2006- 2007),” he said.

According to him, he also played a role in restoring order during the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) crisis in Lagos in 2001, during the tenure of then–Governor Bola Tinubu (now Nigeria’s President), narrowly surviving the Ikeja cantonment bomb blast.

“In 2001 when our current President Bola Tinubu, was the Lagos State Governor, I fought to restore law and order during the OPC crisis in Lagos and nearly lost my life when the bomb blast occurred in lkeja Lagos,” he said.

His record, he said, earned him several awards from the Nigerian Army for “unblemished service.”

Advertisement

“In 2023 the Army Council approved my promotion to the rank of Brigadier General but till date it has not been given to me,” he said.

Col. Achigili alleged that his stalled promotion was linked to the clan head of Oglewu community in Benue State, who he claims influenced the former Military Secretary (Army), Maj. Gen. Gabriel Ochigbano (retired), to block his elevation over a land dispute in their village.

He identified the District Head of the community as Dr John Ochai.

“He was a classmate and friend of General Ochigbano at Government Secondary School, Atilo in 1985,” he said.

He said his most recent attempt at promotion was again unsuccessful, insisting that the process favoured “their godsons” rather than merit.

He lamented what he described as a decline in leadership standards within the military, saying former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retired), prioritised the welfare of officers on the field.

Advertisement

Col. Achigili noted that officers including former MS(A) Gen. Ochigbano, who he said is only one year ahead of him from the Nigerian Defence Academy, would be issuing directives for him to prepare for retirement. He described this as a violation of the military’s oath of integrity.

He appealed for intervention to ensure his promotion is released before he is compulsorily retired.

“The former Military Secretary working against my elevation was four years senior to me but the current one is one year my senior from the NDA,” he said. Concerns Over Promotion List and Officer Morale

The officer also criticised the latest round of promotions from Brigadier General to Major General, alleging that the list neither reflected merit nor seniority.

According to him, members of the Nigerian Defence Academy 41st Regular Course were sidelined in favour of junior officers, with only two members of the course promoted, one of whom is deceased. He said such practices undermine officer morale and loyalty.

Advertisement

He further alleged that certain officers benefiting from the system survive on “godfatherism,” rarely serve in conflict zones, and are deployed to less demanding postings while receiving top benefits.

Col. Achigili questioned the elevation of education officers over their combatant counterparts, arguing that the quality of education in many military schools has deteriorated to the point where soldiers now send their children to private schools outside the barracks.

He warned that continuing such practices could weaken professionalism in the Nigerian Army.

“For example, members of the 41st course were downplayed in favour of their juniors and these are great and gallant officers. In that course only two officers were promoted; one of them was a deceased officer,” he said.

He noted that, despite a significant number of available vacancies, only 28 officers were promoted to the rank of Major General.

“The Nigerian Air Force promoted more despite their numbers,” he said.

Advertisement

“Call for their profiles and you will be shocked where they are deployed. You can never find some of them in the field,” he added.