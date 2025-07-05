Ogun PPP introduces another job incubation for youths

The Ogun State Government, through its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative, has once again attracted a technology investor to provide free training for youths in the state on phone and tech device repairs.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this during the official launch of Cybervilla, a tech company committed to nurturing business ideas and self-reliance among youths, particularly in the areas of phone, laptop, and office equipment repairs. The event held at the Ogun TechHub in Abeokuta.

The governor said the choice of the TechHub as the location was strategic, as it serves as a centre for young people to develop technology-based ideas and acquire mentorship, leadership, and entrepreneurial skills. He noted that vocational education remains key to youth development in a digital economy.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Cybervilla, Ifeanyi Adirika, described Ogun State as a springboard for innovation, citing its favourable business environment as a major attraction for tech investors like Cybervilla.

Adirika explained that the initiative is designed to support the state government’s youth empowerment agenda. He revealed that 50 youths have been selected for the first training cohort and will be equipped with essential tools and employment opportunities through Cybervilla, the state government, and other partners.

He added that the display and sales of tech devices would commence at the TechHub, allowing trainees to access various gadgets for installation and repair, thereby enhancing their skills during and after the 12-week hands-on training.

One of the participants, Mr Timilehin Ajisebutu, speaking on behalf of others, thanked the state government and Cybervilla for the opportunity. He promised to make the most of the free training, which he said has the potential to make them future employers of labour.