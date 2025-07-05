FG to spend N17bn on rehabilitation of fire-damaged Lagos bridge

The federal government has announced that it will spend N17 billion on the rehabilitation of the Iddo Bridge in Lagos, which was severely damaged by fire.

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, disclosed this during an inspection visit to the bridge on Friday. He revealed that the project cost had been reduced from an initial estimate of N27 billion following negotiations with the contractor, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

“Julius Berger initially quoted around N27 billion, but after extensive negotiations and discussions, we have now arrived at N17 billion,” Umahi stated.

He commended the new management of Julius Berger for their cooperation, describing the construction firm as a “born-again Berger” under its current leadership. The minister attributed the successful cost reduction to the company’s openness and commitment to national interest.

Umahi stressed that the federal government remains committed to prudent fiscal management and will ensure that all contractors adhere to the ministry’s standards and directives.

He also explained that the scope of the project has been expanded beyond the burnt section to include comprehensive structural rehabilitation of the entire bridge.

Expressing concern over the state of the bridge, Umahi blamed years of neglect and abuse, including illegal settlements and repeated collisions from heavy-duty trucks, for its deteriorating condition.

“Three spans of the bridge were badly damaged by fire, which was caused by illegal occupants who had built makeshift homes beneath the structure. They brought in chemicals, built block walls, and set fires that eventually compromised the integrity of the bridge,” he said.

The minister added that the headroom of the bridge—currently at about 4.5 metres—had been reduced due to continuous impact from trucks and the presence of illegal structures. The rehabilitation will include increasing the headroom to at least 5.6 metres to prevent further damage.

Umahi vowed that no one would be allowed to return under the bridge after the rehabilitation is completed.

“Nobody will stay under Iddo Bridge again as long as I remain Minister of Works. The lives of Nigerians are more important than allowing such illegal activities,” he declared.

He warned that the government would no longer tolerate any form of abuse or illegal use of national infrastructure, promising strict enforcement moving forward.