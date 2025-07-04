Nigerian banks resume international transactions on naira cards after three-year suspension

After nearly three years of suspension, Nigerian banks have resumed international transactions on naira-denominated debit cards, marking a significant shift in banking operations for customers who rely on foreign payments.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Wema Bank, in separate communications to their customers, announced the restoration of international payment services on their naira cards.

In a notice to its customers, UBA said the reactivation of international transactions on its premium naira cards aligns with its commitment to delivering improved and seamless banking experiences.

“We are pleased to inform you that all UBA Premium Naira Cards, including Gold, Platinum, and World variants, are now enabled for international transactions,” the bank stated.

“This means you can now use your Premium Naira Card for global payments — including online shopping, POS, and ATM transactions — with ease and flexibility. If you haven’t used your card recently, now is a great time to rediscover the convenience and prestige that comes with being a UBA premium cardholder.”

Similarly, Wema Bank announced that its customers can now make dollar payments on international platforms using their naira Mastercards.

“Your Wema Naira Mastercard just went global!” the bank said. “Now you can pay in dollars on all your favourite international platforms — Amazon, eBay, AliExpress, Netflix, Spotify, YouTube.”

The development marks a major relief for Nigerian customers who have had to rely on dollar cards or alternative payment methods since most banks suspended international usage of naira cards in 2021 due to foreign exchange scarcity.