KUNLE IDOWU

Men of Ogun state Police Command have arrested three suspected highway robbers at Alapako area, along Lagos Ibadan express way, Ogun State.

The suspects, Uzefa Idris, Adamu Yakubu and Ayuba Buhari were arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Owode Egba division that a Mazda bus had been forcefully stopped on the highway by a gang of armed robbers who dispossessed occupants of their belongings

Responding to the distress call, the DPO Owode Egba SP Mathew Ediae quickly led his anti robbery team to the scene.

It was gathered that on sighting the Policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels, but were chased into the bush where luck ran against three of them as the were apprehended by the gallant officers.

Two of the victims Oluwakemi Oyegade and the driver of the vehicle, Zacheaus Olaniyi were rescued and taken to Police station.

Oyegade was dispossessed of her N545, 000 and one itel phone.

The two victims narrated that the hoodlums jumped into the road from the bush and forcefully stopped their vehicle and held occupants of the vehicle hostage.

The occupants said they were beaten with matchets before dispossessing them of their valuables.

Recovered from the arrested robbers were sum of N99, 700 and one itel phone.

Meanwhile, the State commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the special anti robbery squad SARS for investigation and prosecution.