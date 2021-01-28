Kunle Idowu, Abeokuta

Four members of a fraud syndicate, who defrauded a 26-years-old lady, Imoleayo Ashade of the sum of over N1. 3 million in Ijebu – Ode area of Ogun State after hypnotising her have been nabbed by the police .

A box containing fake foreign currencies which the suspects used to deceive unsuspecting victims in their currency washing technology was also recovered from them.

The men were arrested on Tuesday the 26th of January, 2021 when the police, in a joint operation with members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and the local Vigilance Group, stormed a forest at Ijagun area in the neighbourhood of Ijebu – Ode township where a shrine of the fraudsters was located.

The suspects: Salau Taiwo, Ifakunle Adeyemi, Tajudeen Jimoh and Adebayo Akeem were also said to be engaging in foreign currencies washing, in addition to swindling unsuspecting victims.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, who conducted journalists round the scene of the crime yesterday when he made an on-the-spot assessment of the shrine, said that the suspects were arrested after their victim, Ashade lodged a complaint at the Awa – Ijebu division of the police.

The CP explained that the victim was sometimes in December 2020, accosted by two members of the syndicate, who “appealed to her for assistance because they were stranded and had nowhere to stay for the night”.

Ajogun further explained that after successfully hypnotising and establishing friendship with the lady, the suspects later lured her into their hideout where they made her to swear to an oath of secrecy before duping her of the sum of N1, 310, 000: 00.

Speaking with journalists at the shrine, Ashade, a Business Administration graduate and awaiting NYSC’s mobilization from the Adeniran Ogunsanya Polytechnic, Ijebu – Igbo, headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government, said the suspects lured her to believing that they could assist her with charms to boost her petty trading.

The state Police Boss said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation I to the r cases had been concluded.

He reiterated that the state would not be a conducive place for criminally minded people who may want to carry out any form of criminal enterprise under whatever guise.

Items recovered from the shrine included a box containing various denominations of fake foreign currencies, assorted charms and the sum of N1, 310, 000: 00 which they allegedly collected from the victim fraudulently, while immoveable effigies were also spotted at various locations within the shrine.