Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has said the job of securing Nigeria has been difficult, but maintained that insecurity is no longer as bad as it was before 2015.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President urged the newly service chiefs to be patriotic, saying the country was in an emergency.

The statement quoted the President as telling the service chiefs that “We’re in a state of emergency. Be patriotic, serve the country well, as your loyalty is to the country.

“You know the stage we were in 2015, you know the stage we are now, and the undertakings we made.

“We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress.”

At the end of the meeting, Irabor, in an interview with State House correspondents, said Buhari told them that the expectations of Nigerians were high and they must do everything to meet them.

The North Central Governors Forum enjoined the new service chiefs to evolve in new strategies that will adequately address the security challenges that have bedeviled the region and the country as a whole.

The Chairman of the forum, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State made the call on Wednesday in a statement while lauding the appointment of new service chiefs describing it as a noble decision by the President.

On its part, Borno Concern Citizens Forum hailed the removal of the former service chiefs as being timely and long overdue.