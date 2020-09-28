Kunle IDOWU, Abeokuta

The Ogun State police command has arrested four men with human skull.

The State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in Absolute area of the state.

He gave the names of the arrested men to include Muyideen Tolubi, Niyi Folorunso, Sonubi Taiwo and Remilekun Folorunso.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspects were nabbed following an information received by the police in Odogbolu division that some people were digging a grave with the aim of removing already buried corpse who was not related to them.

“Upon the information, the DPO Odogbolu division, Csp Afolabi Yusuf led his detectives to the scene but the suspects have already removed the head of the corpse and left,” he said.

“The police there and then embarked on an intelligence based investigation which led to the arrest of the couple, Niyi and Remilekun Folorunso as well as Muyideen Tolubi.

“The three of them confessed being the persons that dug the grave and removed the head of the corpse.

“They later took detectives to Ikenne where the fourth person who asked them to bring the head for ritual purpose was apprehended.

Oyeyemi said that the Commissioner of Police, Cp Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.