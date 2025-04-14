The Ogun State Government, through its Bureau of Information Technology (BIT), in collaboration with Cybersquad, has launched a three-month training programme focused on the repair of technology tools, sales, and industry best practices for youths across the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on ICT, Dayo Abiodun, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Ogun TechHub in Abeokuta.

Abiodun highlighted the current administration’s commitment to advancing the digital economy in the state and urged interested participants to register through https://bit.ly/cybersquad-ogun. He noted that the training is free of charge and would open doors to further opportunities throughout its duration.

He outlined the training modules to include in-depth knowledge of tech repairs, advanced technology systems, maintenance of industry standards, and other practical skills designed to empower participants to become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to the growth of Ogun State’s digital economy.

Registration is open until May 15, while classes are scheduled to begin on May 19 and run through the end of July.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Cybersquad, Ifeanyi Adirika, said the training modules were carefully designed to provide hands-on experience for participants aged 18 and above.

He added that, upon completion of the programme, participants would be provided with comprehensive training kits, including working tools, learning materials, and technical resources to facilitate immediate application of the skills acquired.