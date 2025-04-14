Air Peace Promotes Two Pilots to Captain on Boeing 737 Fleet

In a significant boost to indigenous talent development and career progression within Nigeria’s aviation industry, Air Peace has promoted two of its Senior First Officers—Obinna Okeke and Adedamola Adeoye—to the prestigious rank of Captain on its Boeing 737 fleet.

This was disclosed in a statement by Dr. Ejike Ndiulo Head, Corporate Communications at Air Peace on Monday.

The milestone ceremony, held at the airline’s corporate headquarters in Lagos, was attended by top executives including the Chairman and CEO, Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema; Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide; Director of Flight Operations, Capt. Augustin Kamano; and Embraer E195-E2 Captain, Callistus Ifeanyi. Family members of the newly promoted captains were also present to witness the occasion.

Captain Kamano, who gave the opening remarks, highlighted the newly promoted captains’ dedication, professionalism, and the intensive training required to reach this career milestone. He noted that both officers had logged over 4,000 flight hours on the Boeing 737, demonstrating the experience and technical competence needed to take command.

The ceremonial decoration was carried out by Dr. Onyema and Mrs. Olajide, who jointly adorned the new captains with their epaulettes, symbolizing their formal transition from First Officers to Captains.

Captain Adeoye, who joined Air Peace in 2016 as a fresh graduate from flight school, and Captain Okeke, who joined in 2018, both expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity and described the promotion as a defining moment in their careers.

In his congratulatory speech, Dr. Onyema praised the newly promoted captains for their commitment and thanked their instructors for fostering a culture of discipline and safety. He emphasized that Air Peace places a high premium on sound judgment and operational integrity.

“In Air Peace, we don’t need overzealous decisions. We don’t need heroes. We need you alive,” Dr. Onyema stated. “Your families need you alive, so don’t go into dangerous areas just to be known as a hero. Stick to the operational procedures and always follow through with your safety manuals.”

He encouraged the new captains to view the cockpit as a starting point rather than a final destination.

“The sky is not your limit—it’s your foundation,” he said. “Aspire beyond the cockpit. Work with a sense of purpose not just for Air Peace, but for your families and for Nigeria.”

Advertisement

Dr. Onyema concluded by urging the new captains to lead with character, uphold the values of the airline, and continue to serve as role models for the next generation of aviators.

This development further solidifies Air Peace’s reputation as a pilot-centric airline focused on safety, capacity building, and empowering dreams. With its expanding fleet—including the addition of Boeing 777 aircraft for long-haul routes—and a growing network of domestic and international destinations, the airline continues to create new opportunities for Nigerian aviation professionals.