As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Ogun State branch, has donated cash, food items, and toiletries to the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ibara, Abeokuta.

Presenting the items, the Chairperson of the Association, Alhaja Taibat Alimi, said the gesture was aimed at extending compassion and support to inmates, especially amid the rising cost of food and essential commodities.

She explained that the ANAN National Headquarters had designated October 14 every year as a day to identify with the less privileged and vulnerable members of society by meaningfully impacting their lives. Alimi added that the initiative would be sustained as part of the Association’s commitment to assisting those in need.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s CSR programme, “Driving Sustainable Impact Through Accountable Policy Implementation,” Alimi said the visit was intended to encourage the inmates and remind them that everyone deserves an opportunity to reform, grow, and contribute positively to society.

“It is our pleasure to visit this facility, and I want to say to our brothers and sisters here that the road to rebuilding lives doesn’t begin after regaining freedom — it begins here. That is why CSR must be about creating structures of support,” she said.

“As accountants, we are trained to uphold ethics, stewardship, and public trust — values that play a crucial role in national transformation, including within the correctional system,” she added.

Alimi emphasised that the donation was part of ANAN’s long-standing commitment to service and humanity, complementing government efforts toward poverty alleviation.

In his response, the Officer-in-Charge of the Old Correctional Centre, Deputy Controller Ojo Sanni, expressed gratitude to the Association for the kind gesture. He appealed to other well-meaning individuals and organisations, both within and outside the country, to support the facility, especially in the areas of healthcare and inmate education.