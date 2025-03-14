Ogun govt warns illegal revenue collectors, asks them to stop or face prosecution 

Ogun State Government has issued a stern warning to illegal revenue collectors across the state, advising perpetrators to desist from shortchanging both the government and motorists.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mr. Adesina Towolawi, mentioned this during a meeting with some revenue agents in Abeokuta, emphasizing that the state harmonised ticketing system mandates all legitimate revenue collectors to obtain official tickets from the agency.

Towolawi noted that recent monitoring exercises by the Monitoring Unit of the Ministry had revealed unauthorised individuals, who set up illegal toll points, issue fake tickets, as well as extort unsuspecting motorists.

He stated, “Ogun State Government remains resolute in maintaining law and order by ensuring that revenue generation follows legal procedures. We therefore assure motorists that stringent measures will continue to be enforced against illegal toll operators.”

The Permanent Secretary reaffirmed that the state’s task force would continue to intensify its efforts towards eliminating illegal revenue collection, saying that the government would not rest on its oars at ensuring offenders were brought to justice.

He urged the public to support the government’s efforts by reporting any suspicious activities, explaining that genuine revenue collectors could be identified by their official identification cards and jackets bearing names of different agencies of government- approved inscriptions.

Responding on behalf of the agents, Mr. Aderibigbe Kojeku assured the government of their readiness to curb such illegal activities, pledging that it would not reoccur ,he added that legitimate revenue collectors would cooperate with authorities to identify and report individuals engaging in unauthorised collections.