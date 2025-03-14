Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, has faulted the claim by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor, that Lagos achieved a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $259 billion based on Purchasing Power Parity.

Sanwo-Olu had announced that Lagos has achieved a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $259 billion based on Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), making it Africa’s second-largest city economy.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the governor praised the milestone, describing it as a reflection of Lagos’ economic strength, resilience, and role as a hub for investment, trade, and opportunity. He highlighted key sectors such as infrastructure, technology, tourism, and manufacturing as drivers of sustainable growth, expressing optimism about the state’s economic future.

“Lagos remains at the forefront of Africa’s economic transformation, and the best is yet to come,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

However, Rhodes-Vivour countered the governor’s claims in a post on X on Thursday, arguing that the economic progress being celebrated has not translated into tangible benefits for ordinary Lagosians. He accused the government of failing to address the worsening cost of living, inadequate infrastructure, and a deepening housing crisis.

“Although a GDP of $259 billion is worth the applause, it is a clear demonstration of the tenacity, resilience, and enterprise of Lagosians, despite the glaring incompetence of the government. We must confront the uncomfortable truth that these impressive figures have not translated into improved living conditions for working-class Lagosians,” he said.

He pointed to pressing issues such as housing shortages, skyrocketing rents, and deteriorating road conditions as evidence that economic growth has not improved residents’ daily lives.

“Our roads remain plagued by potholes, and streetlights in most communities are non-functional, contributing to security concerns. Public transportation remains insufficient for a city of our size, and our waste management systems require new thinking,” he added.

Rhodes-Vivour also criticized the concentration of economic wealth among a small elite while the majority of Lagosians struggle with stagnant wages and rising costs of living.

“As I have always argued, true economic progress must be measured not just by GDP or IGR figures but by tangible improvements in the quality of our lives,” he said.

He concluded by stating that until ordinary Lagosians have access to decent housing, reliable infrastructure, and essential public services, the state’s economic achievements will remain “hollow statistics that fail to reflect our lived experiences.”