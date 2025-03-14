Connect with us

Business

Lagos economy: Rhodes-Vivour faults Sanwo-Olu's $259bn GDP claim
Advertisement

Business

Nigerian designers set new price records with luxury dresses in 2025

Business

Ogun govt warns illegal revenue collectors, asks them to stop or face prosecution 

Business

Tony Elumelu Foundation to announce 2025 cohort of its entrepreneurship programme

Business

Customs intercepts undeclared $1.1m, SR135,900 at Kano airport

Business

Female leaders spotlight need for gender parity to break barriers at UBA Business Series, 

Business

Gov Otti flags off major road project in Ukwa West, moves to open up key industrial cluster         

Business

Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road murky, wasteful, conceived by small minds - Obasanjo 

Business

Abia unveils Health Insurance scheme for civil servants

Business

Import bills on used vehicles fall 65% to N354.8bn amid increase in import duty 

Business

Lagos economy: Rhodes-Vivour faults Sanwo-Olu’s $259bn GDP claim

Published

2 hours ago

on

Lagos economy: Rhodes-Vivour faults Sanwo-Olu's $259bn GDP claim

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, has faulted the claim by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor, that Lagos achieved a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $259 billion based on Purchasing Power Parity.

Sanwo-Olu had announced that Lagos has achieved a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $259 billion based on Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), making it Africa’s second-largest city economy.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the governor praised the milestone, describing it as a reflection of Lagos’ economic strength, resilience, and role as a hub for investment, trade, and opportunity. He highlighted key sectors such as infrastructure, technology, tourism, and manufacturing as drivers of sustainable growth, expressing optimism about the state’s economic future.

“Lagos remains at the forefront of Africa’s economic transformation, and the best is yet to come,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

However, Rhodes-Vivour countered the governor’s claims in a post on X on Thursday, arguing that the economic progress being celebrated has not translated into tangible benefits for ordinary Lagosians. He accused the government of failing to address the worsening cost of living, inadequate infrastructure, and a deepening housing crisis.

“Although a GDP of $259 billion is worth the applause, it is a clear demonstration of the tenacity, resilience, and enterprise of Lagosians, despite the glaring incompetence of the government. We must confront the uncomfortable truth that these impressive figures have not translated into improved living conditions for working-class Lagosians,” he said.

He pointed to pressing issues such as housing shortages, skyrocketing rents, and deteriorating road conditions as evidence that economic growth has not improved residents’ daily lives.

“Our roads remain plagued by potholes, and streetlights in most communities are non-functional, contributing to security concerns. Public transportation remains insufficient for a city of our size, and our waste management systems require new thinking,” he added.

Rhodes-Vivour also criticized the concentration of economic wealth among a small elite while the majority of Lagosians struggle with stagnant wages and rising costs of living.

Advertisement

“As I have always argued, true economic progress must be measured not just by GDP or IGR figures but by tangible improvements in the quality of our lives,” he said.

He concluded by stating that until ordinary Lagosians have access to decent housing, reliable infrastructure, and essential public services, the state’s economic achievements will remain “hollow statistics that fail to reflect our lived experiences.”

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (205) #Boko Haram (133) #UBA (168) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (326) Alex Otti (510) Aliko Dangote (88) Atiku Abubakar (294) Babajide Sanwo-olu (173) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (821) Buhari (145) CBN (506) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (133) Dapo Abiodun (143) dollar (137) EFCC (137) Fidelity Bank (99) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (352) Godwin Emefiele (242) GTBank (181) INEC (99) IPOB (121) Labour Party (136) Muhammadu Buhari (234) naira (162) NGX (125) Nigeria (125) Nnamdi Kanu (155) NNPC (191) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (257) Olusegun Obasanjo (122) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (172) Peter Obi (575) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (91) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (231)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement