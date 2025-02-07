The government of Ogun State under the leadership of Prince Dapo Abiodun has reaffirmed its commitment to reforming eight Government Technical Colleges (GTC) spread across the three Senatorial Districts of the State in line with the ISEYA mantra which represents the core values and principles of the administration.

The Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, TPL. Tunji Odunlami, made this disclosure during a facility inspection with the Special Adviser/Director General Bureau of Lands and Survey, Arch. Segun Fowora, who doubles as a Member of the Executive Board Council, at the ongoing rehabilitation of Government Technical College, llara, Remo North Local Government Area, he stated that the project is being undertaken by Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP) in collaboration with the World Bank.

The Commissioner explained further that the project cuts across the 3 Senatorial Districts including, Government Technical and Vocational College, Isabo, Technical College Idi Aba, Igbesa, Ijebu Igbo, Ayetoro and Ewekoro, among others.

TPL. Odunlami, commended the level and quality of work done, saying that the project would be delivered within the set timeline for academic activities.

He emphasised the importance of vocational education, noting that Government would continue to upgrade and give the colleges a facelift to attract students from all walks of life.

The Commissioner pointed out that education represents one of the core pillars of ISEYA mantra, as Government would fashion out ways of making the colleges more functional in line with global best practices

Addressing the students of GTC Ilara Remo, TPL. Odunlami charged them to remain focused and avoid all forms of distractions, assuring them that the State Government had invested significantly at ensuring they have a conducive learning environment.

Earlier in his remarks, the Special Adviser/Director-General, Bureau of Lands and Survey commended the level and quality of work done, noting that similar initiatives were ongoing in other Local Government Areas of the State, assuring that once the projects were completed, the colleges would be equipped with laboratories, workshop and necessary equipment that would aid their learning process.

The D.G appreciated the Governor for his unflinching support and commitment towards the education sector which was crucial for driving economic growth and development.

Commenting on the status of the project, The Project Manager Skill and Development, Mr. Fatai Osunsanya, highlighted efforts of the government towards creating an enabling environment for learning skills and development, promising that the project would be delivered within the stipulated time.

In her remarks, Vice Principal, Administration, Mrs. Aderemi Abidemi, appreciated the State Government’s timely intervention for rehabilitating Government Technical Colleges across the state.