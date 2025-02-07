Connect with us

Ogun govt upgrades state technical colleges
Minister canvasses 12-year basic education model

Babcock University's 51st inaugural lecture offers hope amid tough times

Tinubu sacks UNN, UniAbuja VCs, appoints new boards for federal institutions

Covenant University matriculates 2,449 students for 2024/2025 academic session

JAMB postpones 2025 UTME registration till Monday

Hon. Obi Aguocha begins rehabilitation of schools in Abia constituency

JAMB initiates lost SIM feature ahead of UTME/DE registration

UTME 2025: JAMB suspends admissions into law programmes at 8 Nigerian universities

JAMB announces mock UTME for underage candidates

Ogun govt upgrades state technical colleges

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Ogun govt upgrades state technical colleges

The government of Ogun State under the leadership  of Prince Dapo Abiodun has reaffirmed its commitment to reforming eight Government Technical Colleges (GTC) spread across the three Senatorial Districts of the State in line with  the ISEYA mantra which represents  the core values and principles  of the administration. 

The Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, TPL. Tunji Odunlami, made this disclosure during a facility inspection with the Special Adviser/Director General Bureau of Lands and Survey, Arch. Segun Fowora, who doubles as a Member of the Executive Board Council, at the ongoing rehabilitation of Government Technical College, llara, Remo North Local Government Area, he stated that the project is being undertaken by Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP) in collaboration with the World Bank.

The Commissioner  explained  further that the project cuts across the 3 Senatorial Districts including, Government Technical and Vocational College, Isabo, Technical College Idi Aba, Igbesa, Ijebu Igbo, Ayetoro and Ewekoro, among others.

TPL. Odunlami, commended the level and quality of work done, saying that the project would be delivered within the set timeline for academic activities.

He emphasised the importance of vocational education, noting that  Government would continue to upgrade and give the colleges a facelift to attract students from all walks of life.

The Commissioner pointed out that education represents one of the core pillars of ISEYA mantra, as Government would fashion out ways of making the colleges more functional in line with global best practices

Addressing the students of GTC Ilara Remo,  TPL. Odunlami charged them to remain focused and avoid all forms of distractions, assuring them that the State Government had invested significantly at ensuring they have a conducive learning environment.

Earlier in his remarks, the Special Adviser/Director-General, Bureau of Lands and Survey commended the level and quality of work done, noting that similar initiatives were ongoing in other Local Government Areas of the State, assuring that once the projects were completed, the colleges would be equipped with laboratories, workshop and necessary equipment that would aid their learning process.

The D.G appreciated the Governor for his unflinching support and commitment towards the education sector which was crucial for driving economic growth and development.

Commenting on the status of the project, The Project Manager Skill and Development, Mr. Fatai Osunsanya, highlighted efforts of the government towards creating an enabling environment for learning skills and development, promising that the project would be delivered within the stipulated time.

In her remarks, Vice Principal, Administration, Mrs. Aderemi Abidemi, appreciated the State Government’s timely intervention for rehabilitating Government Technical Colleges across the state.

