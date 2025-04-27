As part of efforts to provide a conducive learning environment for students across the state, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the provision of 20,000 tables and chairs for schools in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, disclosed this during a three-day capacity building training for staff of the Ogun State Technical and Vocational Education Board (OGSTVEB) as well as principals and management of the eight technical colleges across the state, held at OPIC Tower in Abeokuta.

While declaring the training open, Prof. Arigbabu revealed that the project was fully awarded to local artisans in the state, adding that the first phase had commenced with the production of 10,000 tables and chairs.

He urged participants to maximize the resources provided by the present administration in the colleges to ensure quality service delivery and professionalism.

Prof. Arigbabu also emphasized that the government would supply more equipment once the ongoing construction of buildings in the colleges is completed.

“Now that we have remodeled our technical colleges, let us show it in terms of our output, training, and staffers’ assiduous attitude to work,” he added.

In his remarks, the Acting Executive Secretary of OGSTVEB, Mr. Olubori Akinleye, said the training was organized by the Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. He explained that the programme was designed to update technical college principals and school managers on ongoing reforms in the sector and to improve their skills to ensure the sustainability of the administration’s innovations.