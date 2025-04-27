Connect with us

Business

Nigeria Secures $5.5bn Private Sector Investment for Health Sector
Advertisement

Business

NDIC Begins Payment of ₦46.6 Billion to Heritage Bank Depositors

Business

Ogun Govt Sets to Distribute 20,000 Furniture to Schools

Business

Legend Internet listing boosts NGX market capitalisation by N11.28bn

Education in Nigeria

Nigerian students abroad lament non-payment of allowances

Business

Tribunal Upholds FCCPC’s $220m Fine Against Meta, Validates Consumer Protection Mandate

Education in Nigeria

Ambrose Alli University Rusticates 34 Medical Students Over Exam Malpractice

Business

Intel Posts Flat Q1 Revenue, Rolls Out $17.5bn Cost-Cutting Plan

Education in Nigeria

Over 31,000 Lagos Students Fail 2024 WASSCE Despite N1.5bn Govt Support

Business

Housing loan: FG gathers list of retirees to lose property

Business

Nigeria Secures $5.5bn Private Sector Investment for Health Sector

Published

4 hours ago

on

Nigeria Secures $5.5bn Private Sector Investment for Health Sector

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, has announced that Nigeria has secured $5.5 billion in private sector investments to boost the country’s health sector.

Prof. Pate, who made the disclosure via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, attributed the achievement to the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also revealed that the Federal Government has signed a partnership with the Empower School of Health, Geneva, to establish Empower Academy Nigeria — set to become Africa’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturing training institute. The academy will train up to 2,000 Nigerian professionals annually.

“Under the innovative leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria has advanced 22 new large-scale health sector manufacturing projects funded by $5.5 billion in private sector capital,” Pate stated.

He noted that alongside these investments, Nigeria recently secured €1 billion from the European Investment Bank and another $1 billion from AfreximBank to drive localisation across the health sector value chain.

Highlighting the significance of the new partnership, Pate explained that Empower Academy Nigeria will focus on developing a world-class pharmaceutical workforce. The institution will provide training in the local production of pharmaceutical excipients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and advanced dosage forms such as inhalers, extended-release medications, and dermatological patches.

He added that the academy would advance best practices in process engineering, regulatory compliance, quality control, environmental monitoring, and other critical areas.

Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge equipment, Empower Academy Nigeria will offer certification courses in collaboration with leading global institutions, including the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), and the International Federation of Pharmacists.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *