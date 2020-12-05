Kunle Idowu

Ahead of the festive season, the Ogun State government has appealed to market leaders to keep and maintain clean environment in their various market

The State Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, gave the charge in Abeokuta while monitoring the weekly Market Environmental Exercise in the state.

He urged the market leaders to ensure that their markets were clean for healthy trading,noting that any market,not in clean condition would be shut by the State government.

“The state government will not fold its hands and see its citizens buying and selling in an untidy environments” Abiodun declared.

The commissioner explained that with the prevailing situation the world over, cleanliness should be everyone’s watchword, while urging traders and buyers to observe social distancing and wear face masks in the markets to aid government’s efforts at flattening the curve of COVID-19.

Responding, the Babaloja of Panseke Market, Abeokuta, Taorid Amode, thanked the Ogun State government for the weekly market sanitation exercise and, adding efforts were on in various markets across the state to trade in clean, tidy and healthy environment before, during and after the festive period.