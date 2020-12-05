By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has called on the Nigerian government to compensate the families of murdered rice farmers in Borno state.

It would be recall that the Boko Haram on November 29, 2020 killed about 43 rice farmers in Borno State while on their farms.

The President of AFAN, Farouk Rabiu Mudi made the appeal while fielding questions from journalists during the commissioning of 100 million naira worthy of subsidized Agricultural equipments by the ministry of Agriculture, held at the AFAN house, Osogbo , Osun state.

Mudi who described the killing of the rice farmers as an attempt to cripple the nation’s economy by terrorists, said the unfortunate incident would not demoralize them from going to farm.

According to him, “This is an effort to downgrade the economy of the nation, touching the farmer is like touching the nation’s economy.We sympathise with their families, the government of Borno State and the Government of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Having this done to farmers is like demoralising the efforts of farmers and demoralising the efforts of Nigeria and Nigerians. The incident really hot us but it would not demoralize us from going to farm

He, however appealed the government to reach out to the families of the slain farmers and compensate them adequately.

“We are appealing that the federal government should show a kind of concern which they have already done, but they should do more by paying compensation to the families of this people that were killed in cold blood so that they can at least bring more morale to our efforts in farming industry”, he added.

In his welcome address, the Osun state AFAN chairman Farmer Kayode Afolabi urged the Federal Government to concentrate efforts on ensuring food security through the growth of agribusiness.

The AFAN leader said, “Agriculture should be organised in a proper way to really serve the needs of food security and economic development. We have to adopt modern technologies, drive our agriculture with love and sincerity and that is what we are doing today.

The chairman on behalf of all the farmers in the state expressed heart full of praise and appreciation to the Minister of Agric, Hon. Mohammed Sabo Nano and the untiring efforts of AFAN National President, Alhaji Farouk Rabiu Mudi in their effort in making farming lucrative.

Afolabi however canvassed the opening up of roads to boost agribusiness, saying, “All the 774 local government areas in Nigeria should be incorporated with agricultural sector where we could have public-private sector arrangement.”

Speaking on the significance of agriculture to nation building, the Osun state AFAN President urged the youths to embrace farming to liberate themselves from poverty.

Describing farming is a lucrative and self gratifying profession, Afolabi stressed that farming was not a profession for the old and poor, but a lucrative venture with lots of opportunities.

The Osun AFAN president advised youths to take up farming rather than wasting the better part of their lives looking for white collar jobs.

Earlier, Osun state first lady, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola assured farmers in the state of the readiness of Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s support for farming.

Represented by the wife of the Commissioner for Finance, Alhaja Sekinat Oyebamiji, Mrs Oyetola appreciated the farmers in the state for their support to the present administration.