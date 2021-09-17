Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun today swore in six new Permanent Secretaries, tasking them to make probity and prudence their watchwords in the course of their duties.

The governor equally told them to ensure proper management of both human and material resources under their care, in their various places of work.

Abiodun urged the new appointees to consider and see all members of their ministries as important catalysts in their efforts towards achieving greatness in their endeavours.

He urged them to also ensure seamless and robust synergy between their ministries and others, noting that public service had played a huge role in the successes recorded by his administration in the last 28 months.

The governor who said that it was the responsibility of his government to maintain the stability of “the engine room that sees to the daily routine of government activities,” added that the task of bequeathing enduring legacies goes beyond road construction, provision of modern healthcare delivery and gamut of other ordinary things that people would wish to see in the physical, which according to him ,will be eroded by time, space and technology.

Gov Abiodun explained that his government would hold it as a duty to protect the legacy of excellence in the Public Service that the state founding fathers left behind.

He added that his administration would continue to ensure placing of the right people in specific areas of leadership where human and material resources of government will be adequately utilized.

“We will continue to ensure that the Ogun State Public Service is provided with the right quality of leadership that will add value towards more efficiency and improved effectiveness. This understanding informed the appointment of the six new Permanent Secretaries to fill the existing vacancies”, Abiodun said.

The governor said that the elevation of the deserving Civil Servants to the new post comes as a reward for competence, experience, hard-work and dedication, adding that “it is also part of our administration’s commitment towards giving good governance that is inclusive and participatory to all the people of Ogun State, irrespective of age, gender, status and location in our dear state.”

He urged to do more than what they did to merit their elevation, cautioning that their respective performances as Directors will not be sufficient to see them through as Permanent Secretaries.

“You are joining a group that has carved an enviable niche for itself in this administration with its superlative performance and uncommon commitment t o the successful implementation of the ‘Building our Future Together Agenda’ for the continued development of our dear State and increasing the prosperity of the people.

“​As you join the body of Permanent Secretaries, I charge you to unite the various constituents of your respective Ministries around the vision and mission of our Administration. Needless to say that your appointment takes immediate effect with already known portfolios,” he said.

“But, I need to say that, as the Chief Accounting Officers and the Administrative Heads of your respective Agencies, you are all enjoined to make probity your watchword, and be prudent in the management of both human and material resources under your care. You must, therefore, consider and see all members of your different Ministries as the important catalyst to achieving the greatness of your Ministries, Departments and Agencies. You are also to ensure a seamless and robust synergy between your Ministries and others. We are all working for the greater good of our dear State.

“As you begin a journey in the footsteps of illustrious men and women of this great State, you must realize that you are receiving from the people the sacred trust, once conferred, to your illustrious predecessors. Hence, you cannot afford to fail in your journey.”

While congratulating the new Permanent Secretaries, Abiodun​ reiterated his Administration’s commitment to the development of all sectors of the economy of the state, adding “we will continue to ensure the provision of the ambience needed for partnership towards the development of Ogun.”

He equally restated the commitment of his Administration to the welfare and development of the Public Service of the state, disclosing his government was at the advance stage of implementing the outstanding promotion of Years 2018, 2019 and 2020, just as he added that “we are committed to offset all other outstanding financial obligations as the finances of the state improve.’

“In fact, we must appreciate the entire Public Service of our dear State for the continued cooperation, support and collaboration. That our dear State has one of the most peaceful labour relations is due to the maturity of our dependable and committed Public Service. I assure you all that we will never take that for granted”, the governor submitted.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries are Mrs. Olubukunola Adeniregun, (Bureau of Local Government Pensions); Adetunji Kanimodo, (Ministry of Rural Development and Water Resources); and Olusegun Olaotan, (Ministry of Culture and Tourism); Dr. Rotimiolu Akinlesi, (Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs); Waidi Olanloye, (Teaching Service Commission) and Adeolu Olufowobi, (Local Government Service Commission).